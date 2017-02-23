Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Hartford’s is well poised for long-term growth, given its strong foothold in the property and casualty market, actions taken to improve risk profile and efficient capital deployments. Its capital management strategies also impress. Its recently released fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by roughly 12.5% and grew 1% year over year. Despite posting better-than-expected earnings in second and third quarter, the shares have gained only 11.3% during the fourth quarter compared with the 15.3% increase for the Zacks categorized Multi Line Insurance industry. The company’s exposure to catastrophes and challenging regulatory environment raises concern. Also, the weak Talcott Resolution segment raises concerns. High loss ratio in the Personal lines segment is a drag on profitability. All these headwinds likely have resulted in the share price undererformance well refelctive of shareholders' aversion for the stock.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. RBC Capital Markets cut Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an outperform rating to an average rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) opened at 48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 105.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 173,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 88,914 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 115.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.0% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 551,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 56.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 448,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 160,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution. Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, marine and livestock coverages to businesses, throughout the United States.

