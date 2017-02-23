Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Hain Celestial Group (NDAQ:HAIN) opened at 34.98 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

