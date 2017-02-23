Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) opened at 156.55 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average is $150.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,177,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,469,000 after buying an additional 62,781 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 138,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 40.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,688,000 after buying an additional 32,254 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (ASUR) is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services.

