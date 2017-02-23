Groupon’s (GRPN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Groupon to $5.30 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on Groupon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $3.60 to $3.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 4.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The stock’s market cap is $2.55 billion.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business earned $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,065 shares in the company, valued at $670,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Groupon by 35.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,379,661 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 363,003 shares during the period. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Groupon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,190 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,685 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $91,887,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces throughout the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

