Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 381 ($4.75) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.46) price target on shares of Gresham House plc in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) opened at 322.50 on Tuesday. Gresham House plc has a 52-week low of GBX 280.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.20. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 31.77 million.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/gresham-house-plc-ghe-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital.html.

Gresham House plc Company Profile

Gresham House plc is an asset management company. The Company focuses on managing funds and co-investment or club deals across a range of differentiated and illiquid alternative investment strategies for third-party clients. Its segments include Asset Management, Forestry Management, Investment in Securities and Property Investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.