Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CSFB upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.47.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) opened at 3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company’s market cap is $1.25 billion. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.44.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, VP David Eldon Hardy bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,160. Also, Director David P. Smith bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 151,500 shares of company stock worth $446,010 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. GLG Partners LP increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 782,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 474,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

