Graham Holdings Company (GHC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) opened at 527.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.29 and a 200 day moving average of $501.31. Graham Holdings Company has a one year low of $440.55 and a one year high of $547.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Graham Holdings Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham Holdings Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Graham Holdings Company Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

