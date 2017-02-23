Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Upgrades Owens Corning (OC) to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.72.

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 58.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $58.71.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

“Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Upgrades Owens Corning (OC) to “Buy”” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-upgrades-owens-corning-oc-to-buy.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 226,400 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,565,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 693,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $4,976,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,382,000 after buying an additional 405,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.