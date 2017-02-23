Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give Unilever plc (ULVR) a GBX 3,020 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 3,020 ($37.63) price target on Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.35) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Monday. S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 3,400 ($42.36) target price on shares of Unilever plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. S&P Global raised their target price on shares of Unilever plc from GBX 3,400 ($42.36) to GBX 3,750 ($46.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.59) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.87) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,677.73 ($45.82).

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3791.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,349.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,402.77. The company’s market cap is GBX 107.65 billion. Unilever plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,018.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,848.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.68 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

