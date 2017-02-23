Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give Essilor International SA (EI) a €107.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €107.00 ($113.83) target price on Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EI has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Essilor International SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Essilor International SA in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on shares of Essilor International SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.17 ($124.65).

Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) opened at 108.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of €23.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. Essilor International SA has a 1-year low of €93.41 and a 1-year high of €124.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of €107.95 and a 200-day moving average of €108.25.

About Essilor International SA

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is an ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories, and instruments and services for eye care professionals.

