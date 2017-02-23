Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC) a GBX 250 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 230 ($2.87) target price on Barclays PLC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.24) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.36) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 213 ($2.65).

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) opened at 235.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.02. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 56.07 billion. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 121.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 267.32.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-analysts-give-barclays-plc-barc-a-gbx-250-price-target.html.

In other news, insider James E. Staley acquired 50,673 shares of Barclays PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £117,054.63 ($145,844.29).

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate & International. The Barclays UK segment incorporates the UK Personal, small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses, and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.