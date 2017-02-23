Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $152.03 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) opened at 9.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company’s market capitalization is $789.96 million. Gogo Inc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/gogo-inc-gogo-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the aviation industry across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).

