Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,753 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($28.16) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price objective on Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,335 ($29.09) to GBX 2,475 ($30.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,490 ($31.02) to GBX 2,440 ($30.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.15) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,494.88 ($31.08).

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) opened at 2273.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 974.89 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,247.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,107.94. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,775.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,722.00.

“Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/go-ahead-group-plc-gog-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Go-Ahead Group plc Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.