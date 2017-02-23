GMP Securities Increases Enbridge Inc (ENB) Price Target to C$66.00

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at GMP Securities from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Tuesday. GMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.67.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) opened at 55.34 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (Enbridge) is an energy transportation and distribution company. The Company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines; Gas Distribution; Gas Pipelines, Processing and Energy Services; Sponsored Investments, and Corporate. The Company operates the crude oil and liquids transportation system in Canada and the United States.

