Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pacific Crest upgraded Globant from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on Globant from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) opened at 36.49 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/globant-s-a-glob-price-target-lowered-to-36-00-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $275,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 28.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.