Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy, L.P. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) opened at 34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.24. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,107,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through five segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Onshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

