Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to Sector Perform

RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial Corporation raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.10.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) opened at 34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.49 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Genesis Energy, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 8.6% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after buying an additional 540,634 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,532,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,029,000 after buying an additional 649,337 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 45.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,250,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,422,000 after buying an additional 1,016,779 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 24.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,249,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after buying an additional 446,467 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,107,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy, L.P.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through five segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Onshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

