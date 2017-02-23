Gemfields PLC (GEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 53 ($0.66) price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research note on Monday. FinnCap lowered their price objective on shares of Gemfields PLC from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 95 ($1.18) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Gemfields PLC from GBX 78 ($0.97) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.38 ($0.98).

Shares of Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) opened at 45.75 on Tuesday. Gemfields PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 31.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 57.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 248.99 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.63.

About Gemfields PLC

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

