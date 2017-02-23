Williams Capital cut shares of Gastar Exploration Inc (AMEX:GST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Williams Capital currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Gastar Exploration (AMEX:GST) opened at 2.01 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $259.90 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Gastar Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Williams Capital

