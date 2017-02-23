Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gastar Exploration Ltd is an exploration and production company focusing on developing primarily natural gas. Gastar Exploration Ltd is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Williams Capital lowered shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Gastar Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gastar Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,740 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $258.60 million. Gastar Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

“Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/gastar-exploration-inc-gst-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 856,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 523,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 532,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the third quarter worth about $1,922,000.

Gastar Exploration Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.