Williams Capital downgraded shares of Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on Gastar Exploration and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. EuroPacific Canada raised Gastar Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Iberia Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Gastar Exploration in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gastar Exploration in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Gastar Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) opened at 2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The stock’s market cap is $259.90 million. Gastar Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

“Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Downgraded by Williams Capital to “Hold”” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/gastar-exploration-inc-gst-downgraded-by-williams-capital-to-hold.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 38.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 684,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 191,725 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 266.6% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 833,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 605,823 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the third quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 532,580 shares in the last quarter.

Gastar Exploration Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.