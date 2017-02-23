Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $861 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.86 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Garmin updated its FY17 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) opened at 54.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. Garmin has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

In related news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $104,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Garmin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.52.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

