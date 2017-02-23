Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) will be posting its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Corporation to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 3.35 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $3.93 billion. Frontier Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Frontier Communications Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -77.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTR shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a report on Friday, February 17th. Vetr lowered Frontier Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.64 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.85 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Frontier Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Frontier Communications Corporation Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) offers a range of voice, data, and video services and products. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers in each of its markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes Internet access, broadband-enabled services, video services and voice services.

