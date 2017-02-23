Freshii Inc (FRII) PT Set at C$17.00 by RBC Capital Markets

Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII) has been given a C$17.00 target price by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRII. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Freshii in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freshii in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Freshii in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Freshii in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freshii has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.25.

Shares of Freshii (TSE:FRII) opened at 14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.91 million and a PE ratio of 112.12. Freshii has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a restaurant operator. The Company is engaged in serving a customizable menu built around ingredients, such as fresh produce, lean proteins, healthy grains and ethnic spices. The Company operates through two segments: franchise store operations and Company-owned store operations.

