Fred's, Inc. (FRED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have been revised upward ever since Fred’s announced that it plans to more than double its footprint in the specialty pharmacy category by way of acquiring 865 stores from Rite Aid. The share price skyrocketed and the stock outperforms the Zacks categorized Discount-Retail & Variety industry. Overall, the new plan to reposition its merchandise assortment and focus on convenience and consumables since 2015 is commendable as it will boost top lines. The company’s strategy to shift its focus toward high-margin products is also encouraging. However soft comps continue to mar the company’s earnings result as it succumbed to another loss bearing third quarter fiscal 2016. Lackluster performance in the front store category and margin pressure due to negative pricing in the pharmacy sector remains matter of concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Fred's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Fred's from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Fred's from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Fred's in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fred's in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fred's presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) opened at 17.85 on Tuesday. Fred's has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The firm’s market cap is $667.93 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Fred's had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fred's will post ($0.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Fred's’s payout ratio is -18.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Hayes sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $62,557.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,535,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,619,987.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 5,533,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,830,149.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,255 shares of company stock worth $423,282 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fred's during the fourth quarter worth $172,144,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fred's by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fred's by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fred's by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fred's by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fred's

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

