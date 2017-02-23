Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Franklin Electric Co. had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric Co. updated its FY17 guidance to $1.77-1.87 EPS.

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) opened at 43.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,850,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 82.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,862,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after buying an additional 207,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,019,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric Co.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing water and fuel pumping systems, composed of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment. The Company’s segments include the Water Systems segment and the Fueling Systems segment.

