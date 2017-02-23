Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Strong-Buy”

Vetr upgraded shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. Vetr currently has $25.19 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOSL. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Instinet cut their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 19.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. Fossil Group has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $959.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm earned $959 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fossil Group will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $57,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $451,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,611,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,283,000 after buying an additional 459,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,146,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,204,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after buying an additional 140,040 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,136,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,952,000 after buying an additional 352,570 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,929,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 548,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

