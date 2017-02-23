Fortis Inc (FTS) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) in a research note released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTS. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.63.

Shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) opened at 42.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. Fortis has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc (Fortis) is a Canada-based electric and gas utility company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities. The Regulated Utilities segment includes Regulated Electric & Gas Utilities-United States, which consists of UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy) and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson); Regulated Gas Utility-Canadian, which consists of FortisBC Energy Inc (FortisBC Energy); Regulated Electric Utilities-Canadian, which consists of FortisAlberta Inc (FortisAlberta), FortisBC Electric and Eastern Canadian, and Regulated Electric Utilities-Caribbean, which includes its ownership interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

