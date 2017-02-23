Fortis Inc (FTS) PT Raised to C$48.00

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.63.

Shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) opened at 42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69. Fortis has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc (Fortis) is a Canada-based electric and gas utility company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities. The Regulated Utilities segment includes Regulated Electric & Gas Utilities-United States, which consists of UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy) and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson); Regulated Gas Utility-Canadian, which consists of FortisBC Energy Inc (FortisBC Energy); Regulated Electric Utilities-Canadian, which consists of FortisAlberta Inc (FortisAlberta), FortisBC Electric and Eastern Canadian, and Regulated Electric Utilities-Caribbean, which includes its ownership interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

