FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FormFactor, is the largest probe card manufacturer in the semiconductor industry as well as the largest supplier of probe cards to the SOC probe card market. The company's fourth quarter results beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. Over the last one year, the stock has underperformed te Zacks Electronics-Semiconductor industry. The company has proved agile in dealing with the secular decline in the PC market by increasing focus on the Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments where growth prospects remain very bright. However, nature of the business necessitates long lead times and customer concentration, which should be kept in mind when investing in the shares.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FORM. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) opened at 11.75 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $831.97 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 196,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,326,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,490.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,410,565. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,274,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,079,000 after buying an additional 301,607 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,888,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 401,079 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,161,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $21,554,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,621,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 194,486 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells and supports semiconductor probe card products. The Company is a supplier of probe cards to the manufacturers of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), flash memory devices, microprocessor, chipset and other system on chip (SoC) devices. Semiconductor manufacturers use its probe cards to perform wafer test, which is the testing of the semiconductor die, or chips.

