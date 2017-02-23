Fluor Corporation to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (FLR)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluor Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Corporation in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) opened at 56.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.56. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.37.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) opened at 56.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.56. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.37.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Fluor Corporation had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Fluor Corporation’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Fluor Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Fluor Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Corporation by 26.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Corporation by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company is a professional services company. The Company provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services. It operates in five segments: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Infrastructure, Government, Global Services and Power.

