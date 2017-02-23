Five9 Inc (FIVN) PT Raised to $21.00

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) opened at 16.55 on Friday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company’s market capitalization is $879.22 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $64,578.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,482.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $120,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,858 shares of company stock worth $9,273,300. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $14,496,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,966,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,095,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Five9 by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 481,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,237,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. It facilitates over three billion interactions between its 2,000 clients and clients’ customers per year.

