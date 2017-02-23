Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.44)-($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Fitbit also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.24)-($0.18) EPS.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) opened at 5.88 on Thursday. Fitbit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.54.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Fitbit had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business earned $574 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIT. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Leerink Swann reissued a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Fitbit from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fitbit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.27.

In other Fitbit news, major shareholder True Venture Partners Ii, L.L. sold 860,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $7,026,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

