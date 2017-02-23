First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.8-2.9, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.74.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened at 33.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.92. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $480.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with thin-film semiconductor technology, and also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power solutions. The Company operates through two segments: components and systems.

