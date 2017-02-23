First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned First Mid-Illinois Bancshares an industry rank of 14 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, insider Eric S. Mcrae sold 1,200 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $39,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,635.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Grissom sold 1,900 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $67,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,098 shares of company stock valued at $261,736. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 845.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) opened at 33.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of -0.13.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/first-mid-illinois-bancshares-inc-fmbh-receives-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-from-analysts.html.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. (First Mid Bank). It provides data processing services to affiliates through its subsidiary, Mid-Illinois Data Services, Inc It offers insurance products and services to customers through its subsidiary, The Checkley Agency, Inc, doing business as, First Mid Insurance Group (First Mid Insurance).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.