First Foundation Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFWM. FBR & Co downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) opened at 16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.53. First Foundation has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.26.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business earned $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $143,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $438,795. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 528,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $860,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 159,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

