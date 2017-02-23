Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) insider Joseph Raymond Ricci acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,800.00.

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) opened at 4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. Firan Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

“Firan Technology Group Corp. (FTG) Insider Buys C$121,800.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/firan-technology-group-corp-ftg-insider-buys-c121800-00-in-stock.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTG. Paradigm Capital raised their price objective on shares of Firan Technology Group Corp. from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Firan Technology Group Corp. from C$4.45 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Firan Technology Group Corp. Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation (FTG) is a Canada-based supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. The Company operates through two segments: FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. The FTG Aerospace segment manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of avionics products, as well as for airframe manufacturers around the world.

