Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.81.

Shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) opened at 26.20 on Friday. The stock has a PE ratio of 68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $28.02.

“Finning International Inc. (FTT) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/finning-international-inc-ftt-given-new-c26-00-price-target-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc is a Caterpillar Inc (Caterpillar) dealer. The Company sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to customers in mining, construction, petroleum and forestry industries. It operates through three segments: Canadian operations, South American operations, and UK & Ireland operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.