FBR & Co Boosts Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Price Target to $48.00

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) had its price target increased by FBR & Co from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a mkt perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) opened at 49.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.81. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm earned $229.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

In other news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $48,830.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $765,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,001 shares in the company, valued at $19,179,811.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at $9,024,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,439,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after buying an additional 114,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,845,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,216,000 after buying an additional 110,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $4,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $3,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a focus on heavy duty, industrial equipment and the original equipment service market. The Company operates through two segments: Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment.

