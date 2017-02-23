FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Global business information service provider, FactSet's shares have outperformed the broader market over the last one year. Going forward, FactSet’s sustained focus on product innovation across segments with an emphasis on financial services to expand the customer base has helped keep afloat amid the current macroeconomic challenges. Moreover, its strategy of growing through acquisitions is praiseworthy. Also, the share repurchase program is expected to support earnings in the long run apart from boosting shareholders’ value. Nonetheless, competition from Bloomberg L.P., Dow Jones & Company Inc., MSCI Inc. and Thomson Reuters, which are also introducing substitute products at competitive prices, is a headwind.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) opened at 181.41 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 30.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,845 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $472,099.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,505 shares of company stock worth $5,302,990. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

