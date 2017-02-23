Fabrizio Freda Sells 18,708 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) insider Fabrizio Freda sold 18,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,574,839.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) opened at 84.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.86. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,787,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 467.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 1,659.8% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 91,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. RBC Capital Markets set a $107.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

About Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

