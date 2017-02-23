Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Design & Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Design & Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 68,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 137.11 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $137.12. The company has a market capitalization of $719.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company earned $78.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $112.50 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

In other news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,109 shares of company stock valued at $53,311,281. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

