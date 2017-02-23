Exactech, Inc. (EXAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66 million. Exactech had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.34%. Exactech’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Exactech updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.32 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.24-1.32 EPS.

Exactech (NASDAQ:EXAC) opened at 24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.84. Exactech has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exactech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in Exactech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exactech during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in Exactech by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exactech by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

“Exactech, Inc. (EXAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/exactech-inc-exac-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exactech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Exactech

Exactech, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee implants, hip implants, biologics and spine, extremity implants and other products. Its other products segment includes surgical instruments, bone cement and other implant product lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.