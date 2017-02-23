Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Trading Up 3.8% After Earnings Beat

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 2,668,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The business earned $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price objective on Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on Exact Sciences Corporation from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, Director David Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,485.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 5,352.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46 billion.

Exact Sciences Corporation Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes Lung Cancer Nodules, Pancreatic Cancer Screening, Esophageal Cancer Screening, Lung Cancer Pipeline, Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline and Esophageal Cancer Pipeline.

