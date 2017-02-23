Evercore ISI Increases Medtronic PLC (MDT) Price Target to $88.00

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr downgraded Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic PLC from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Medtronic PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 79.62 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director Robert C. Pozen acquired 13,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC during the third quarter valued at $429,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Medtronic PLC by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,236,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,348,000 after buying an additional 3,694,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $214,311,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $202,568,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC during the third quarter valued at $198,656,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

