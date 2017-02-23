Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 15th

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) opened at 84.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 20,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $1,667,826.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $196,683.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,003.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,292. Company insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

