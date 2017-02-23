Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) opened at 2.2534 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company’s market capitalization is $65.56 million.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/essa-pharma-inc-epix-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-noble-financial.html.

