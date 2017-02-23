Shares of Equity One, Inc. (NYSE:EQY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Equity One from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Equity One (NYSE:EQY) opened at 31.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.75. Equity One has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Equity One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.59%.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/equity-one-inc-eqy-receives-32-00-average-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity One by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Equity One during the second quarter worth $2,784,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Equity One by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Equity One by 152.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 905,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,132,000 after buying an additional 546,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Ridge Investment Management LP increased its position in Equity One by 5.0% in the second quarter. Castle Ridge Investment Management LP now owns 168,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity One

Equity One, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities. The Company’s property portfolio includes 90-30 Metropolitan, 1175 Third Avenue, Aventura Square, Circle Center West, Culver Center, Bird Ludlum, Greenwood, Pavilion, Sheridan Plaza, Shoppes of Silverlakes, Westport Plaza, Alafaya Village, Ryanwood, Town & Country, Plaza Escuela, Potrero, Copps Hill, Southbury Green, Clocktower Plaza, Buckhead Station, Hampton Oaks, Quincy Star Market, Elmwood Oaks, Westwood Towers, Centre Pointe Plaza and Willows Shopping Center.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity One Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity One Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.