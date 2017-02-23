Encana Corporation (ECA) Stock Rating Lowered by GMP Securities

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by stock analysts at GMP Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of Encana Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encana Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Encana Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Encana Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Encana Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

Shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) opened at 11.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.16 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Encana Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Encana Corporation had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encana Corporation will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Encana Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encana Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Encana Corporation by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Encana Corporation by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Encana Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation Company Profile

Encana Corp is a Canada-based energy producer, which is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

