Scotiabank reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Encana Corp from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Encana Corp in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Encana Corp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.88.

Shares of Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) opened at 15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The stock’s market capitalization is $14.69 billion. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

“Encana Corp (ECA) Given Underperform Rating at Scotiabank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/encana-corp-eca-given-underperform-rating-at-scotiabank.html.

About Encana Corp

Encana Corp is a Canada-based energy producer, which is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.